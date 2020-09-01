UrduPoint.com
Spain Reports Over 23,000 New Coronavirus Cases Since Friday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:40 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Spain has recorded more than 23,000 new coronavirus cases since Friday, including some 2,500 cases registered in the past day, bringing the country's total to 462,858.

Fernando Simon, the chief epidemiologist leading Spain's fight against the virus, described the situation in the country on Monday as "bad but not catastrophic.

"

"The health care system is working but the rise [in case] is beginning to cause problems," he admitted.

Over 1,600 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in the past week and 141 died, taking the death toll to 29,094, according to the Health Ministry's figures. Roughly a half of confirmed cases were asymptomatic.

Spain saw the epidemic rebound last month after a strict lockdown was lifted in June. Infections spiked to almost 10,000 on August 21, their highest single-day level since late March.

