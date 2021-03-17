Spain Rescues 52 Migrants From Boat, 10 Hospitalized With Hypothermia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Spanish emergency services rescued 52 migrants from a boat off the Canary Islands, and ten of them, including several children, have been hospitalized with hypothermia, local media reported citing Spain's Maritime Rescue Service on Wednesday.

A boat transporting 29 women, 14 men and nine minors from sub-Saharan Africa was reportedly intercepted south of the Gran Canaria island on Tuesday evening. It was later taken to the port of Arguineguin.

"After a check-up, ten people were hospitalized with hypothermia," the service posted on Twitter.

According to the rescue services, a 25-year-old-woman and a 2-year-old-child are currently in critical condition.

Spain's Canary Islands, located in the Atlantic Ocean, have been grappling with a severe immigrant crisis as it became the main route for West African and Moroccan migrants and asylum seekers on their way to Europe.

The situation was exacerbated by the Spanish government's decision to allow entry to the mainland only to asylum seekers considered to be vulnerable, which left around 9,000 adult migrants and 2,000 unaccompanied minors on the islands. This led to mass protests and escalation of racially-motivated violence.

In 2020, 23,000 people successfully made the crossing to the islands, a 750 percent increase over the previous year. Over 600 migrants were reported dead or missing.