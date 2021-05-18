UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Returns 1,500 Migrants To Morocco After Ceuta Entry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:27 PM

Spain returns 1,500 migrants to Morocco after Ceuta entry

Spain returned to Morocco 1,500 of some 6,000 migrants who entered its Ceuta enclave as hundreds more tried to reach its other north African enclave Tuesday, prompting the premier to cancel a Paris trip

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Spain returned to Morocco 1,500 of some 6,000 migrants who entered its Ceuta enclave as hundreds more tried to reach its other north African enclave Tuesday, prompting the premier to cancel a Paris trip.

The massive influx, which was a record number for a single day, had steadily made their way into Ceuta throughout the day on Monday, prompting a crisis in the tiny territory which is home to some 84,000 people.

The unprecedented number of arrivals, which occurred at a time of tension in Madrid's ties with Rabat, prompted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to cancel a trip to Paris later on Tuesday where he was to attend an Africa financing summit, the government said.

Meanwhile, the local authorities in Melilla, Spain's other north African enclave, said more than 300 migrants had tried to cross the barrier into the territory before dawn on Tuesday, with 86 of them succeeding.

In an interview with public television TVE, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said "around 6,000 people" had entered Ceuta on Monday.

"At this time we have returned 1,500 of those people and we are proceeding to continue with this return and get the situation back to normal," he said.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Interior Minister Paris Rabat Ceuta Melilla Madrid Spain Morocco TV Government

Recent Stories

Dr Moeed Yusuf given Adviser's charge by PM

2 minutes ago

UK police probe missing girl 'link' to serial kill ..

2 minutes ago

Japan drops immigration bill reform after detainee ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani held for 16 years at Guantanamo prison a ..

5 minutes ago

IWMB's Margalla cleanup drive: Over 300 volunteers ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese shares mixed at midday Tuesday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.