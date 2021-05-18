UrduPoint.com
Spain Returns To Morocco 1,500 Migrants Who Entered Ceuta: Govt

Tue 18th May 2021

Spain has returned to Morocco 1,500 migrants out of the roughly 6,000 who entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, the Spanish interior minister said Tuesday

In an interview with public television TVE, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said "around 6,000 people" had entered Ceuta" on Monday and "we have returned 1,500 of these people".

