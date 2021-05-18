Spain returns to Morocco 1,500 migrants who entered Ceuta: govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Spain has returned to Morocco 1,500 migrants out of the roughly 6,000 who entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, the Spanish interior minister said Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Spain has returned to Morocco 1,500 migrants out of the roughly 6,000 who entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, the Spanish interior minister said Tuesday.

In an interview with public television TVE, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said "around 6,000 people" had entered Ceuta" on Monday and "we have returned 1,500 of these people".