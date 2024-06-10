Open Menu

Spain Right Wins EU Vote, Slightly Ahead Of PM's Socialists

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Spain right wins EU vote, slightly ahead of PM's Socialists

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Spain's right-wing Popular Party (PP) won Sunday's EU vote in the country, just beating Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists, official results showed.

With almost all ballots counted, the opposition PP won 22 seats with 34.2 percent of the votes, ahead of the Socialist Party which secured 20 seats after securing 30.2 percent.

During the last European polls in 2019, the Socialists came first with a strong lead, taking 21 seats compared with 13 for the PP.

The far-right Vox came in third in Sunday's vote, securing six seats, or 9.6 percent of the votes, up from four seats in 2019.

A new far-right faction called "Se Acabo la Fiesta" ("The party's over"), which a controversial YouTuber founded, made a strong debut, obtaining some 4.6 percent of the vote and will enter the European Parliament with three seats.

Sunday's vote came almost a year after Spain held an inconclusive July election.

Although the PP came first, it didn't have the parliamentary support to form a government, leaving the way open for Sanchez. He mustered a majority with the backing of far-left and regional parties, including the Catalan separatists.

Campaigning ahead of the European election has been marred by allegations against Sanchez's wife. A court opened a preliminary graft probe and on Monday said it would summon her to testify early next month.

The right-wing opposition has demanded the prime minister resign, but Sanchez has insisted that the probe was groundless and little more than a political attempt to unseat him.

The investigation was launched following a complaint filed by a group linked to the far right.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Wife Lead Spain July Sunday 2019 All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

13 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

14 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

17 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

1 day ago
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

1 day ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

1 day ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

1 day ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

1 day ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

1 day ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

1 day ago

More Stories From World