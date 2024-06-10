Spain Right Wins EU Vote, Slightly Ahead Of PM's Socialists
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Spain's right-wing Popular Party (PP) won Sunday's EU vote in the country, beating Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists as a new far-right party made a strong debut, official results showed.
With almost all ballots counted, the opposition PP won 22 seats with 34.2 percent of the votes, ahead of the Socialist Party which secured 20 seats after securing 30.2 percent.
During the last European polls in 2019, the Socialists came first with a strong lead, taking 21 seats compared with 13 for the PP.
In his victory speech, PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo said voters had handed them the victory they were waiting for, with "700,000 more votes than the Socialist Party" putting Spain "on the cusp of a new political cycle".
Teresa Ribera, who led the Socialist list, acknowledged the PP's victory but said it was far from definitive.
"If (Feijoo) considered these elections to be a referendum on the prime minister, it's clear he himself lost. We're only two seats behind," she said.
Sunday's vote also saw the far right make a strong showing. Vox came third with six seats, or 9.6 percent of the votes, up from four seats in 2019.
And the big surprise was "Se Acabo la Fiesta" (SALF) -- Spanish for "The Party's Over" -- a new far-right faction founded by controversial YouTuber Luis 'Alvise' Perez.
It won 4.6 percent of the vote, meaning it will enter the European Parliament with three seats.
Addressing his jubilant supporters, Perez gave a rousing anti-migrant speech claiming that Spain "is a country where tomatoes need more papers to leave than illegal immigrants need to come in".
Sunday's vote came almost a year after Spain held an inconclusive national election.
Although the PP came first, it didn't have the parliamentary support to form a government, leaving the way open for Sanchez. He mustered a majority with the backing of far-left and regional parties, including the Catalan separatists.
Campaigning ahead of the European election has been marred by allegations against Sanchez's wife. A court opened a preliminary graft probe and on Monday said it would summon her to testify early next month.
The right-wing opposition has demanded the prime minister resign, but Sanchez has insisted that the probe is groundless and little more than a political attempt to unseat him.
The investigation was launched following a complaint filed by a group linked to the far right.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
More Stories From World
-
PM's far-right party tops EU vote in Italy: projections4 minutes ago
-
Nordic left-wing parties gain, far-right declines in EU vote24 minutes ago
-
Orban's party loses ground in EU elections: partial results34 minutes ago
-
Britain's Asher-Smith wins European 100m title for second time1 hour ago
-
Tunisian all-women's team eye inventors' prize for smart wheelchair1 hour ago
-
Trump loyalists proud to support 'felon' at Las Vegas rally1 hour ago
-
S.Korea resumes loudspeaker propaganda, North vows 'counteraction'1 hour ago
-
Far right falls short of first place in Belgian vote2 hours ago
-
China Premier Li to visit New Zealand 'this week': NZ PM2 hours ago
-
Macron gambles on snap elections to halt far-right march2 hours ago
-
Macron gambles on snap elections to halt far-right march2 hours ago
-
PM's far-right party tops EU vote in Italy: exit polls2 hours ago