Open Menu

Spain Royals Cheered In Flood Epicentre After Chaotic Trip

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip

Spain's royals bathed in applause and cheers during their return to the epicentre of catastrophic floods on Tuesday, after a previous trip was marred by survivors hurling mud and insults at them

Utiel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Spain's royals bathed in applause and cheers during their return to the epicentre of catastrophic floods on Tuesday, after a previous trip was marred by survivors hurling mud and insults at them.

The European country is reeling from the October 29 disaster that has killed 227 people and sparked widespread fury at elected leaders for their perceived mishandling of the crisis.

That outrage boiled over in the ground-zero town of Paiporta in the eastern Valencia region when King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited on November 3, in extraordinary scenes that stunned the world.

Furious residents chanting "murderers" pelted them with mud and projectiles as they struggled to wade through the crowds, while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was hastily evacuated.

But crowds in the devastated Valencia region town of Chiva applauded and shouted "long live the king!" upon their highly anticipated arrival on Tuesday, AFP journalists witnessed.

Felipe and Letizia embraced residents and stopped for conversations and selfies as they toured streets cleared of mud and with their shops reopened.

The king wrote a message in Chiva town hall expressing the couple's "great affection, love and all our support and solidarity".

The same warm atmosphere greeted them in the nearby town of Utiel, where they visited destroyed neighbourhoods and spoke with affected students and farmers.

"I am not a monarchist... but I respect them because they are people who have never messed with anyone," Pascual Gimeno, a 58-year-old waste management worker, told AFP in Chiva.

The visit "has made many people happy."

The palace had maintained the utmost secrecy about the itinerary of the visit beforehand in the wake of the Paiporta unrest.

- Monarchy 'strengthened' -

Felipe and Letizia were keeping a promise to return to the region and console survivors, said Vicente Garrido, professor of constitutional law at the University of Valencia.

Whereas Sanchez and the Valencia region's under-fire leader Carlos Mazon left Paiporta early, the mud-spattered royal couple braved the popular anger to speak with victims.

Their willingness to travel and risk personal harm earlier this month "strengthens the image" of the monarchy, Garrido told AFP.

Popular ire has instead targeted elected politicians, particularly Mazon because the regions manage the response to natural disasters in Spain's decentralised state.

"What they did in Paiporta, I think it is an aberration," said Maria Victoria Sanchez, a 75-year-old Chiva resident.

The monarchs "aren't to be blamed for anything, here it's the politicians' fault", she told AFP.

"Mazon, if you had any shame you would be at home, murderer!" shouted one man in Chiva.

Local authorities in many cases warned residents of the impending catastrophe too late and stricken towns depended on volunteers for essential supplies for days in the absence of the state.

The conservative Mazon admitted "mistakes" and apologised in the regional parliament last week but refused to resign and vowed to lead Valencia's gigantic reconstruction effort.

The regional government on Tuesday appointed a retired high-ranking army officer to a new post in charge of rebuilding Valencia.

Sanchez is due to appear in parliament this month to explain the left-wing central government's handling of the floods.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Army Parliament Visit Victoria Man Valencia Same Lead Spain October November Post All From Government Love

Recent Stories

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

1 minute ago
 Economic, political stability linked with curbing ..

Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against N ..

Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup

1 minute ago
 Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cu ..

Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis

1 minute ago
 Japan on cusp of World Cup as Son scores in Palest ..

Japan on cusp of World Cup as Son scores in Palestine draw

46 seconds ago
 Stocks diverge on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalati ..

Stocks diverge on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation

7 minutes ago
Mozambique opposition mourns 50 dead as president ..

Mozambique opposition mourns 50 dead as president urges dialogue

48 seconds ago
 Slovakia beat Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia beat Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

49 seconds ago
 Captain Bavuma back as South Africa eye Test final ..

Captain Bavuma back as South Africa eye Test final spot

50 seconds ago
 Hayat School/College to organize Spelling Bee Comp ..

Hayat School/College to organize Spelling Bee Competition on Nov 20

7 minutes ago
 Hendrikse brothers start for South Africa against ..

Hendrikse brothers start for South Africa against Wales

12 seconds ago
 Russia says Ukraine's ATACMS strikes mark 'new pha ..

Russia says Ukraine's ATACMS strikes mark 'new phase' of war

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World