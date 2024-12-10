Spain Royals Join Memorial Mass For Flood Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Spain's King Felipe joined hundreds of mourners in a memorial mass on Monday for victims of the devastating floods that killed 230 people in the east of the country.
Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia returned to the Valencia region, where in the aftermath of the disaster they had been pelted with mud by locals angry at a lack of aid from authorities.
This time they received applause as they arrived for a mass in the cathedral in Valencia, capital city of the region worst hit by the floods on October 29.
Amid tight security, they joined relatives of some of those killed, national government ministers, mayors of towns that were hit, and regional president Carlos Mazon, fiercely criticised for his handling of the disaster.
Archbishop of Valencia Enrique Benavent in an address paid tribute to voluntary workers and people who "in the most tragic moments risked their lives to save others'".
Torrential rains on October 29 caused flash floods that killed at least 230 people, swept away cars, and wrecked homes and businesses, mainly in the Valencia region on the Mediterranean coast. Four people are still missing.
Popular outrage over the authorities' handling of the disaster boiled over in the ground-zero town of Paiporta on November 3 when survivors hurled mud at the king and queen as well as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
The royal couple cut short that visit but were received with applause and cheers when they returned to the region on November 19.
Recent Stories
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Morocco sets stage for 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal6 minutes ago
-
Ghana opposition leader Mahama officially wins election6 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid star Vinicius in contention for Atalanta clash, says Ancelotti6 hours ago
-
Toll in Hague building collapse climbs to six6 hours ago
-
Ghana opposition leader Mahama wins election: results8 hours ago
-
Nearly 200 dead in Haiti massacre as voodoo community reportedly targeted8 hours ago
-
India envoy in Bangladesh to smooth months of tensions13 hours ago
-
Two dead, three missing in Italy fuel depot fire: official14 hours ago
-
Evacuations underway as Philippine volcano erupts14 hours ago
-
CTD arrests five involved in supplying arms to Katcha bandits14 hours ago
-
EU urges 'orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition' in Syria14 hours ago
-
Kremlin refuses to confirm if Assad in Russia17 hours ago