Spain Royals To Visit Flood Epicentre After Chaotic Trip: Media
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Chiva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Spain's royals will make a highly anticipated return to the epicentre of catastrophic floods on Tuesday after a chaotic trip where survivors hurled mud and insults at them, local media said.
The European country is reeling from the October 29 disaster that has killed 227 people and sparked widespread fury at the governing class for their perceived mishandling of the crisis.
That outrage boiled over in the ground-zero town of Paiporta in the eastern Valencia region when King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited on November 3, in extraordinary scenes that stunned the world.
Furious residents chanting "murderers" pelted them with mud and projectiles as they struggled to wade through the crowds, while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was hastily evacuated.
The monarchs have since pledged to return to the Valencia region after another trip to the devastated town of Chiva was cancelled that day.
The royal palace told AFP it would give details later Tuesday for the visit.
Felipe and Letizia are returning to keep their promise and console survivors in Chiva where the floods ripped away lives and homes, said Vicente Garrido, professor of constitutional law at the University of Valencia.
Residents will be more welcoming on this occasion because "minds are calmer" despite "the enormous pain", and royal visits are "an honour" for any town, he told AFP.
Whereas Sanchez and the Valencia region's leader Carlos Mazon left early last time, the mud-spattered royal couple braved the popular anger to speak with victims.
That gesture was "viewed very positively by everyone" and will afford them "a reception befitting who they are" this week, said Garrido.
Their willingness to travel and risk personal harm earlier this month "strengthens the image" of the monarchy, Garrido said.
Popular ire has instead targeted elected politicians, particularly Mazon because the regions manage the response to natural disasters in Spain's decentralised state.
Local authorities in many cases warned residents of the impending catastrophe too late and stricken towns depended on volunteers for essential supplies for days in the absence of the state.
The conservative Mazon admitted "mistakes" and apologised in the regional parliament on Friday but refused to resign and vowed to lead Valencia's gigantic reconstruction effort.
Sanchez is due to appear in parliament this month to explain the left-wing central government's handling of the floods.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From World
-
Burst dike leaves Filipino farmers under water2 minutes ago
-
Man held after crashing car near China school, injuring multiple children2 minutes ago
-
Over 1.8M affected by typhoons in Philippines2 minutes ago
-
Federer hails 'historic' Nadal ahead of imminent retirement2 minutes ago
-
Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war3 minutes ago
-
Italy beat Swiatek's Poland to reach BJK Cup final12 minutes ago
-
Putin broadens rules on Russia's use of nuclear arms22 minutes ago
-
Swedish app aims to solve household chore disputes43 minutes ago
-
Boeing announces almost 2,200 layoffs at historic sites1 hour ago
-
Floods strike thousands of houses in northern Philippines1 hour ago
-
Nearly 100 food aid trucks violently looted in Israeli-occupied Gaza, UN says1 hour ago
-
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members1 hour ago