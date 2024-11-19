Open Menu

Spain Royals Visit Flood Epicentre After Chaotic Trip

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Spain royals visit flood epicentre after chaotic trip

Chiva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Spain's royals made a highly anticipated return to the epicentre of catastrophic floods on Tuesday after a chaotic trip where survivors hurled mud and insults at them.

The European country is reeling from the October 29 disaster that has killed 227 people and sparked widespread fury at elected leaders for their perceived mishandling of the crisis.

That outrage boiled over in the ground-zero town of Paiporta in the eastern Valencia region when King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited on November 3, in extraordinary scenes that stunned the world.

Furious residents chanting "murderers" pelted them with mud and projectiles as they struggled to wade through the crowds, while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was hastily evacuated.

But crowds in the devastated Valencia region town of Chiva applauded and shouted "long live the king!" upon their arrival at the town hall on Tuesday, AFP journalists saw.

Chiva was abuzz with onlookers, media and a reinforced police presence for the royals, who were accompanied by under-fire Valencia region leader Carlos Mazon and government minister Angel Victor Torres.

"They should have come before, if they are the country's figureheads.

.. but ultimately the king has his hands tied," said Chiva resident Javier Dominguez, 56.

The palace had maintained the utmost secrecy about the itinerary of the visit beforehand in the wake of the Paiporta unrest.

Felipe and Letizia are returning to keep their promise and console survivors in Chiva, said Vicente Garrido, professor of constitutional law at the University of Valencia.

The monarchs "aren't to be blamed for anything, here it's the politicians' fault", she told AFP.

Local authorities in many cases warned residents of the impending catastrophe too late and stricken towns depended on volunteers for essential supplies for days in the absence of the state.

The conservative Mazon admitted "mistakes" and apologised in the regional parliament last week but refused to resign and vowed to lead Valencia's gigantic reconstruction effort.

The regional government on Tuesday appointed a retired high-ranking army officer to lead a new post in charge of rebuilding Valencia.

Sanchez is due to appear in parliament this month to explain the left-wing central government's handling of the floods.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Army Police Parliament Visit Valencia Lead Spain October November Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

2 hours ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

3 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

4 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

5 hours ago
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

17 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

17 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

17 hours ago

More Stories From World