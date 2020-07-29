Spain 'safe' for tourists despite virus spike: govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Spain remains a "safe" destination for tourists despite a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in some parts of the country, the government insisted on Tuesday.

"We want to send a clear message of confidence in our country.

.. We are asecure destination that has made preparations and strengthened itself to dealwith the virus and any outbreaks," said government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero after the weekly cabinet meeting.