UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain 'safe' For Tourists Despite Virus Spike: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:14 AM

Spain 'safe' for tourists despite virus spike: govt

Spain remains a "safe" destination for tourists despite a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in some parts of the country, the government insisted on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Spain remains a "safe" destination for tourists despite a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in some parts of the country, the government insisted on Tuesday.

"We want to send a clear message of confidence in our country.

.. We are asecure destination that has made preparations and strengthened itself to dealwith the virus and any outbreaks," said government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero after the weekly cabinet meeting.

Related Topics

Montero Spain Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

1 minute ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

2 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

3 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.