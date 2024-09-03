Open Menu

Spain Saw Its Hottest August On Record In 2024: Weather Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Spain saw its hottest August on record in 2024: weather agency

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Spain saw its hottest August since records began in 2024, with average temperature at 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit), the national weather agency said.

"August 2024 was the warmest in history in mainland Spain," the AEMET meteorological agency said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday evening.

The average temperature was two-tenths higher than that in 2003 and 2023, which were previously the warmest Augusts in the country, it said.

Judging by temperatures recorded so far this year, 2024 could end up being the warmest year in Spain since records began, tied with 2022, the agency said.

Up until now, 2022 was the hottest year on record, with average temperature at 15.7C.

In August, the EU climate monitor, the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said that it was "increasingly likely" that 2024 would end up being the hottest year on record worldwide.

Related Topics

Weather Twitter Spain August Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

3 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

12 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

12 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

12 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

12 hours ago
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

12 hours ago
 Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seiz ..

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

12 hours ago
 Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for ..

Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues

12 hours ago
 Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues ..

Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM

12 hours ago
 MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitmen ..

MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement

13 hours ago
 Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various ar ..

Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told

13 hours ago

More Stories From World