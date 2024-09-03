Spain Saw Its Hottest August On Record In 2024: Weather Agency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Spain saw its hottest August since records began in 2024, with average temperature at 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit), the national weather agency said.
"August 2024 was the warmest in history in mainland Spain," the AEMET meteorological agency said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday evening.
The average temperature was two-tenths higher than that in 2003 and 2023, which were previously the warmest Augusts in the country, it said.
Judging by temperatures recorded so far this year, 2024 could end up being the warmest year in Spain since records began, tied with 2022, the agency said.
Up until now, 2022 was the hottest year on record, with average temperature at 15.7C.
In August, the EU climate monitor, the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said that it was "increasingly likely" that 2024 would end up being the hottest year on record worldwide.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
More Stories From World
-
China handles 110 mln entry-exit trips during summer vacation4 seconds ago
-
Indian rescue helicopter crashes into sea, three crew members missing8 seconds ago
-
Nearly 159,000 children get polio vaccination in Gaza: Health Ministry24 seconds ago
-
China, U.S. to hold meeting on enhancing climate action10 minutes ago
-
Chinese, Chadian presidents elevate bilateral ties10 minutes ago
-
Man killed after being hit by falling concrete in Tokyo10 minutes ago
-
Tourists pay more to visit New Zealand10 minutes ago
-
China school bus crashes into crowd, kills 11 including students1 hour ago
-
Nigeria seek revenge against Benin as AFCON qualifying kicks off1 hour ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 8 results - collated2 hours ago
-
Sinner and Medvedev set up US Open quarter-final clash2 hours ago
-
China school bus crashes into crowd, kills 11 including students2 hours ago