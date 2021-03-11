Spain Saw No Post-Vaccination Blood Clots Cases Linked to AstraZeneca - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Spain has so far recorded no cases of people developing blood clots after being administered an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shot, Health Minister Carolina Darias said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Austria suspended the use of the shots from a batch of 1 million after a woman died from thrombosis after getting one and another one was hospitalized with pulmonary embolism.

The EU drug regulator subsequently said there was no proof that the vaccine was to blame.

"Spain has recorded no cases of blood clots occurring [in vaccinated people]," Darias told La Sexta news channel, adding there was "no proved correlation between the vaccine and thrombosis."

The batch in question was distributed among 17 EU countries. Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg and Norway have now suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine either from the batch or in its entirety as a precaution.