Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hailed Wednesday an agreement to reform the EU's migration laws, saying it was key for his nation's ability to manage arrivals and its border.

Spain is one of the main entry points for migrants into Europe, particularly via the western Mediterranean.

"It will allow us to do something very important: that is to improve our border management, to manage migratory flows in a more humane and coordinated way," Sanchez added.

Between January 1 and December 15, a total of 52,945 migrants entered Spain illegally, the highest level since 2018 and a 76 percent increase over the same time last year, according to the latest interior ministry figures.

The number of migrant arrivals in Spain's Canary Islands so far this year had already passed the record number set during all of 2006.

The migrant reform includes speedier vetting of irregular arrivals, creating border detention centres and accelerated deportation for rejected asylum applicants.

The accord still needs to be formally approved by the European Council, representing the 27 EU member countries, and the European Parliament before it enters the bloc's lawbooks.