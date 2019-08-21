UrduPoint.com
Spain Says It Could Fine Open Arms Migrant Ship

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Spain on Wednesday refused to rule out fining the charity operating the Open Arms ship for rescuing migrants at sea off Libya, saying the NGO did not have a permit to do so.

The prospect of a possible fine comes after a protracted standoff between the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms and Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini finally came to an end.

The Open Arms ship had for days been stuck off the Italian island of Lampedusa as Salvini refused to let it dock.

But as tensions on board soared and Spain dispatched a military ship to fetch the migrants, an Italian prosecutor eventually ordered they be brought ashore.

"The Open Arms doesn't have a permit to rescue," Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo told Spanish radio in response to a question over whether Madrid would fine the NGO that owns the ship.

"This is a state ruled by law, everyone knows what they can do, whatthey can't."The Open Arms had in April been authorised to leave Barcelona, where it was immobilised for three months, to transport humanitarian aid to Greece.

