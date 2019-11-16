UrduPoint.com
Spain Says Joint Work With Russia Needed For Boosting Bilateral Trade Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 02:30 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Moscow and Madrid need to work together for stepping up bilateral trade ties, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Fernando  Valenzuela Marzo and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

"In economy, [the sides] have noted the need to continue actively working on raising the level of trade relations. The work of multiple Spanish companies in Russia has been positively noted," the statement on the results of the talks, held in Madrid on Friday, read.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry added that during the talks, Grushko and Valenzuela discussed various other bilateral issues, including political, economic and cultural aspects of cooperation, and ties between Russian and Spanish societies.

Moreover, the sides addressed multilateral issues, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and meeting common interests.

The meeting was held within the framework of a plan of political consultations signed in November 2018 by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Spanish counterpart, Josep Borrell.

