UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Says No Further Brexit Concessions Possible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:48 PM

Spain says no further Brexit concessions possible

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that the European Union should not make any further concessions to Britain, which now seems set to leave the bloc without an agreement

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that the European Union should not make any further concessions to Britain, which now seems set to leave the bloc without an agreement.

"A hard Brexit, without an agreement, has become the most likely scenario," he said during a debate in parliament. "It is not possible to make other concessions.

"European institutions and member states have acted with flexibility and good faith since the beginning...but making it clear from the outset that it is not possible to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement that has already been signed with the British government."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brexit From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences ( ..

56 seconds ago

Russia, Mongolia Agree to Set Up Working Group on ..

4 minutes ago

Trump: Fed should get US interest rate 'down to ZE ..

4 minutes ago

Scottish court hands Boris Johnson fresh Brexit bl ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey, Netherlands target of $10B trade volume to ..

5 minutes ago

Russia does not expect better US ties after Bolton ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.