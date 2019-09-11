Spain says no further Brexit concessions possible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that the European Union should not make any further concessions to Britain, which now seems set to leave the bloc without an agreement.

"A hard Brexit, without an agreement, has become the most likely scenario," he said during a debate in parliament. "It is not possible to make other concessions.

"European institutions and member states have acted with flexibility and good faith since the beginning...but making it clear from the outset that it is not possible to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement that has already been signed with the British government."