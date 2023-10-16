Spain, Scotland and Turkey lock up Euro 2024 spots

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Spain clinched their place at Euro 2024 on Sunday after a 1-0 win away to Norway, also sending Scotland through from Group A as Turkey joined the growing ranks of qualifiers.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi scored the only goal early in the second half in Oslo, bouncing a shot into the corner to help Spain qualify for next year's finals in Germany with two games to spare.

"We are very happy because the team has grown a lot and has a great future," said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente. "We have worked to get to this moment."

They moved top of Group A on goal difference, but the result ensured Scotland punched their ticket to the tournament as well, with Norway five points adrift going into their last match next month.

"When we qualified via the play-offs last time, we set ourselves a target of doing it automatically next time - so that's the first mission accomplished," said Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

Norway have not qualified for a major competition since Euro 2000, but a team featuring Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard still has hope of advancing to the play-offs.

Georgia thrashed Cyprus 4-0 in the other game in that group.

Turkey capped off a momentous week in which they were announced as co-hosts of Euro 2032 with Italy, by turning on the style in the closing minutes to beat Latvia 4-0 and book their place at the finals.

Yunus Akgun broke the deadlock just before the hour and former Everton forward Cenk Tosun grabbed two late goals either side of a Kerem Akturkoglu strike to complete the victory for the Group D leaders.

"I am very happy that we confirmed (qualification) tonight with this win," Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella told UEFA.com.

"I am perhaps the happiest coach in the world right now. That's why I'll enjoy it first, and then we'll continue our preparations immediately."