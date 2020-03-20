Spain Scrambles to Develop COVID-19 Express Tests, Vaccine - Authorities

Spanish scientists, in cooperation with their foreign counterparts, are struggling to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus disease as soon as possible, the national authorities said on Friday, noting that the country was also working on express test kits

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Spanish scientists, in cooperation with their foreign counterparts, are struggling to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus disease as soon as possible, the national authorities said on Friday, noting that the country was also working on express test kits.

"Science is racing against time, our researchers are in contact with experts from all over the world ... There are competent studies that can offer a solution and a possibility of producing [relevant] drugs," Minister of Science and Innovation Pedro Duque said.

According to the minister, this work has been underway since January, with the results expected to come in several months.

"It cannot be faster. You can conduct trials faster, but we cannot reduce the number of necessary stages," he added.

Health Minister Salvador Illa, in turn, said that the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices greenlighted the research into the use of HIV drugs as a treatment for non-severe COVID-19 patients and as a preventive medication for those who have come into contact with those infected.

Two medical centers in Spain are also working on new express tests that will be able to detect the infection in several minutes.

The minister warned that the coming days would be the worst in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

"Spain has taken tough measures, the toughest in the EU. Citizens observe them. It is important that it continues this way. Tomorrow we will reach the 'equator.' We believe that the implementation of these measures will help us fight the virus," the minister added.

Spain is suffering from third-largest coronavirus outbreak after China and Italy, with 19,980 cases and 1,002 fatalities.