Spain Seeks Ground-breaking Law For Great Apes
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Villena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) For decades Achille, 50, eked out a miserable existence living alone in wretched conditions in a cramped circus cage.
But better days could lie ahead for the chimpanzee and almost 150 great apes in Spain who stand to benefit from a pioneering bill that would strengthen laws safeguarding their well-being.
Animal rights activists hope the draft legislation will drive the debate on apes' legal status -- in Spain and beyond.
"Apes are like us, they are sociable animals," said Olga Bellon, a primate expert at the Primadomus foundation that took in Achille.
Putting them through the treatment Achille suffered "is inhumane", she told AFP.
The initiative could "change our perception" of the mammals, who are genetically very close to humans, and better appreciate their needs, added Bellon.
Spain's left-wing government took a first step towards legislating on animal welfare last year with a law that increased prison sentences for mistreatment.
Now it is going further, with the pioneering draft law launched in July aiming to eradicate practices harming "the life, physical integrity, dignity and survival of great apes".
Almost 150 primates including gorillas, orangutans and chimpanzees could benefit from the draft law, according to associations.
Recent Stories
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
More Stories From World
-
Countdown to Busan: is a plastic pollution treaty in reach?35 minutes ago
-
North Korea sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia, US says35 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid boycott Ballon d'Or ceremony45 minutes ago
-
Seven killed as minibus plunges into ditch in Myanmar1 hour ago
-
In his final sprint, Trump refuses to bow to the center1 hour ago
-
Suns scorch Lakers, Celtics stay perfect1 hour ago
-
China sets to select, train astronauts from partner nations: spokesperson1 hour ago
-
France, Morocco sign EUR10 bn in deals during Macron's reset visit1 hour ago
-
China fully advances manned lunar landing program1 hour ago
-
China wishes for safe return of two delayed American astronauts2 hours ago
-
Chinese doctors develop AI breast-cancer screening on smartphones2 hours ago
-
Croatia, Australia ink deal to prevent double taxation2 hours ago