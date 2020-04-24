UrduPoint.com
Spain Sees 367 New Virus Deaths, Lowest Daily Toll In A Month

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:44 PM

Spain saw 367 people die of novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours for the lowest daily number of deaths in four weeks, government said on Friday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain saw 367 people die of novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours for the lowest daily number of deaths in four weeks, government said on Friday.

The latest figures are the lowest daily toll since March 22 when 394 deaths were reported. That brought the total fatalities from the pandemic in the country to 22,524, the third-highest number of virus deaths in the world after the United States and Italy.

