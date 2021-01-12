Spain Sees Coldest Night in 20 Years - Reports

Spain suffered the coldest night in at least 20 years with temperatures reaching -17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit), Spanish news outlet El Pais reported on Tuesday

According to representative of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) Ruben del Campo, from Monday Spain is situated in a very intense cold wave whose peak is expected on Tuesday. The official called the previous night "the coldest in the entire country at least since the cold wave of 2001."

El Pais says that the lowest temperature was registered in Alhama de Aragon, the city in the Spanish autonomous community Aragon, with -17.

8 degrees Celsius, followed by Siguenza, in the autonomous community of Castile La Mancha, with -16.5 degrees Celsius, and Puerto El Pico, in the Castile and Leon region, that recorded -16.4 degrees Celsius. Madrid also became one of the regions with temperatures lower than -14 degrees Celsius.

From Tuesday, the temperatures will begin to rise slowly but will not return to normal until the weekend, according to weather forecast.

Last week storm Filomena broke out in Spain causing the biggest snowfall in Madrid, the Spanish capital, in the last 50 years. The storm triggered the anomalous low temperatures across the whole country.