Spain Sees Slight Hike In Daily Virus Toll With 430 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:45 PM

Spain saw a slight increase in the daily death toll from novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with 430 people dying in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Spain saw a slight increase in the daily death toll from novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with 430 people dying in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

So far, 21,282 people have succumbed to the pandemic in Spain, which hassuffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United Statesand Italy.

