Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spanish police and customs on Friday announced the seizure of nearly 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador, in what they described as the country's biggest-ever haul of the drug

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Spanish police and customs on Friday announced the seizure of nearly 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador, in what they described as the country's biggest-ever haul of the drug.

The seizure, which took place on Wednesday in the southern port of Algeciras, is "the biggest concealed cargo of cocaine in Spain to date," they said in a joint statement.

The narcotic was stashed in banana crates inside a refrigerated container, they added.

The operation is "an unprecedented blow for one of the biggest criminal organisations at world level in cocaine distribution," they said, without identifying the group.

The intended recipients were Europe's major criminal networks in Europe, they added.

The logos of more than 30 European criminal groups who had been destined to take delivery of the cargo were found inside.