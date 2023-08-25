Open Menu

Spain Seizes Record 9.5 Tonnes Of Cocaine From Ecuador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador

Spanish police and customs on Friday announced the seizure of nearly 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador, in what they described as the country's biggest-ever haul of the drug

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Spanish police and customs on Friday announced the seizure of nearly 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador, in what they described as the country's biggest-ever haul of the drug.

The seizure, which took place on Wednesday in the southern port of Algeciras, is "the biggest concealed cargo of cocaine in Spain to date," they said in a joint statement.

The narcotic was stashed in banana crates inside a refrigerated container, they added.

The operation is "an unprecedented blow for one of the biggest criminal organisations at world level in cocaine distribution," they said, without identifying the group.

The intended recipients were Europe's major criminal networks in Europe, they added.

The logos of more than 30 European criminal groups who had been destined to take delivery of the cargo were found inside.

Related Topics

World Police Europe Algeciras Spain Ecuador Criminals From

Recent Stories

360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced ..

360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced domestic contracts in upcoming ..

20 minutes ago
 CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood- ..

CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood-hit areas

20 minutes ago
 Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured ..

Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured at a reception

22 minutes ago
 Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

25 minutes ago
 The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Ma ..

The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Marriott Commissioner calls on C ..

26 minutes ago
 PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

26 minutes ago
CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, a ..

CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, attract investment in KP

26 minutes ago
 3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

26 minutes ago
 DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly per ..

DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly performance

26 minutes ago
 INGO call for resilient response to recover from m ..

INGO call for resilient response to recover from monsoon floods

22 minutes ago
 Influence of Russia's Wagner set to outlive chiefs ..

Influence of Russia's Wagner set to outlive chiefs: analysts

22 minutes ago
 Madad Ali Sindhi directs to repair facilities in I ..

Madad Ali Sindhi directs to repair facilities in IMCG, Saidpur Village

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World