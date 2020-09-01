UrduPoint.com
Spain Sends 2nd Humanitarian Cargo Load To Explosion-Hit Beirut - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:34 PM

Spain has sent a second humanitarian cargo load with special equipment and hygiene kits to Lebanon to help eliminate the consequences of the devastating blast at the Beirut port, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday in a press release

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Spain has sent a second humanitarian cargo load with special equipment and hygiene kits to Lebanon to help eliminate the consequences of the devastating blast at the Beirut port, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday in a press release.

The first shipment containing 10 tonnes of wheat was sent on August 11 via a Spanish Air Force plane to help the country avoid a lack of supply, as the explosion destroyed part of Lebanon's reserve.

"The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Spanish acronym: AECID) has made a second shipment of humanitarian aid through the Humanitarian Aid Office (Spanish acronym: OAH) to Lebanon following the explosion on 4 August in Beirut ... Since the disaster, Spain has allocated a total of 300,000 Euros [$359,500] in humanitarian aid to Lebanon," the press release said.

The 2.

2-tonne shipment consisted of personal protective equipment for rubble removal and family hygiene kits, and was sent via a European Union Humanitarian Air Bridge flight, the ministry added.

"Thanks also to the activation of this agreement [between AECID and the Spanish Red Cross], the Spanish Red Cross was able to send 96 cases of medicines and healthcare material last week, which will be distributed by the Lebanese Red Cross," the press release read.

On August 4, a powerful blast took place at the port of the Lebanese capital, killing 190 people and injuring more than 6,500 others. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014, and stored in the port since then. Multiple countries and international organizations have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.

