Spain Sends Army Units to Malaga Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Local Authorities

Spain has sent troops from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) to the city of Malaga in an effort to maintain security in its airport, port and train station amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Malaga's City Hall said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Spain has sent troops from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) to the city of Malaga in an effort to maintain security in its airport, port and train station amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Malaga's City Hall said on Monday.

"The second battalion of the military emergency unit is being deployed in Malaga: in less than an hour, 110 military personnel and 24 vehicles will begin to operate at the airport, port, train station and other areas in accordance with [the decree] of the mayor's office," the city hall said on its official Twitter account.

The military units have been deployed across Spain to enforce the quarantine regime amid the pandemic.

On Saturday, the Spanish authorities announced a state of high alert due to the spread of COVID-19. On Sunday, military personnel was deployed in the streets of Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla and other hard-hit cities and towns in Spain.

According to the health authorities, Spain has confirmed 8,744 coronavirus cases and 297 deaths from complications related to COVID-19.