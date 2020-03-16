UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Sends Army Units To Malaga Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Local Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:35 PM

Spain Sends Army Units to Malaga Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Local Authorities

Spain has sent troops from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) to the city of Malaga in an effort to maintain security in its airport, port and train station amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Malaga's City Hall said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Spain has sent troops from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) to the city of Malaga in an effort to maintain security in its airport, port and train station amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Malaga's City Hall said on Monday.

"The second battalion of the military emergency unit is being deployed in Malaga: in less than an hour, 110 military personnel and 24 vehicles will begin to operate at the airport, port, train station and other areas in accordance with [the decree] of the mayor's office," the city hall said on its official Twitter account.

The military units have been deployed across Spain to enforce the quarantine regime amid the pandemic.

On Saturday, the Spanish authorities announced a state of high alert due to the spread of COVID-19. On Sunday, military personnel was deployed in the streets of Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla and other hard-hit cities and towns in Spain.

According to the health authorities, Spain has confirmed 8,744 coronavirus cases and 297 deaths from complications related to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Twitter Vehicles Alert Malaga Valencia Madrid Spain Sunday From Sevilla Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve 35% divide ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank to cut interest rates by 75 basis ..

56 minutes ago

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

56 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Iran Past Peak of Coronavirus Outbrea ..

2 minutes ago

Olympic boxing qualifier goes ahead despite virus ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court of Pakistan takes additional precaut ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.