Spain Sends Thousands More Troops To Flood Zone
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Spain is deploying 10,000 more troops and police officers to the eastern Valencia region devastated by historic floods that have killed 211 people, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.
Hopes of finding survivors ebbed four days after torrents of muddy water submerged towns and wrecked infrastructure in the European country's worst such disaster in decades.
Almost all the deaths have been recorded in the Valencia region, where thousands of security and emergency services personnel were frantically clearing debris and mud in the search for bodies.
Sanchez said in a televised address that the disaster was the second deadliest flood in Europe this century and announced a huge increase in the security forces dedicated to relief works.
The government had accepted the Valencia region leader's request for 5,000 more troops and informed him of a further deployment of 5,000 police officers and civil guards, Sanchez said.
Spain was carrying out its largest deployment of army and security force personnel in peacetime, he added.
Recent Stories
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets
More Stories From World
-
Sierra Leone finds redemption in Breeders' Cup Classic50 seconds ago
-
Motta's Juventus up to third with 'important' Udinese win56 seconds ago
-
Israel commandos seize 'Hezbollah operative' in Lebanon raid8 hours ago
-
WHO says strike on Gaza vaccination centre wounds four children8 hours ago
-
Supporters of Bolivia's ex-leader Morales detain 200 soldiers: government8 hours ago
-
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 148 hours ago
-
Anger at government grows in ground zero of Spain floods8 hours ago
-
Trump voters see only two outcomes: 'landslide' or 'fraud'8 hours ago
-
Final phase of polio vaccine campaign reaches ravaged northern Gaza: UN9 hours ago
-
UN agencies call for ceasefire in Lebanon as Israeli attacks worsening already dire conditions9 hours ago
-
One journalist killed every four days in 2022-23, most cases unpunished: UN9 hours ago
-
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 1410 hours ago