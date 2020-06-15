UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Spain Sentences Basque ETA Member to 389 Years in Prison for Terrorism

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Spanish National Court has sentenced a member of the ETA terrorist organization, which advocated the independence of the Basque Country, to 389 years in prison.

Iurgi Garitagoitia was found guilty of attempted murder of 25 people, a copy of the sentencing seen by Sputnik reads. On January 15, 2009, three people, including the accused, committed a terrorist attack in the municipality of Hernani in the Basque country. They placed three explosive devices near the telecommunications tower, one of which exploded. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the incident. The terrorists planned on the two other devices detonating, but the officers were able to neutralize them.

Garitagoitia was brought to Spain to trial him from France, where he is serving a sentence for belonging to a terrorist organization.

Under Spanish law, the actual term of imprisonment cannot exceed 30 years, even if the courts impose a longer sentence.

The Basque terrorist group ETA (ETA - Euzkadi Ta Azkatasuna, "homeland and freedom") was founded on July 31, 1959. Its victims in the history of its existence were 857 people. In 2011, ETA announced an "indefinite and universal ceasefire." In response to this, the government demanded the complete liquidation of the group.

In the spring of 2018, ETA announced the dissolution of all its structures and the complete cessation of activity.

The Basque people are a separate ethnicity from the majority of Castilian Spanish or Catalans. Their language is unique as the only one remaining in Europe that is not part of the Indo-European language family.

