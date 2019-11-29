(@FahadShabbir)

Spain needs to form a new government before Christmas, Isabel Celaa, the spokeswoman for the Socialist caretaker government, said on Friday at a press conference, following the session of the Cabinet Council

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Spain needs to form a new government before Christmas , Isabel Celaa, the spokeswoman for the Socialist caretaker government , said on Friday at a press conference, following the session of the Cabinet Council.

The caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has been holding coalition talks since his Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) fell short of an outright majority in the November 10 general election.

"We need to form a government as soon as possible, and we are working on it. We believe that the government will be [formed] before Christmas," Celaa said, adding that the new government should be supported by "progressive forces."

She also confirmed that the current defense minister, Margarita Robles, would temporarily replace outgoing Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, who is set to head the European External Action Service from December 1.

On November 10, Spain held its fourth general election in four years. While the PSOE secured 120 seats in the lower house, it was not enough to gain a majority, even combined with the 35 seats won by its coalition partner, Podemos.

Now, the fate of the future government depends on the talks between the PSOE and the Republican Left of Catalan, which won 13 seats in the lower house. The first round of talks failed after the latter demanded that negotiations be held with Catalonia at the ministerial level without any limitations on the agenda, and that they include discussions on an independence vote and amnesty for jailed separatist leaders. The next round of talks is to take place on December 3.