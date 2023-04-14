UrduPoint.com

Spain Shuts Border In Ceuta After 200 Migrants Attempt To Break Through Fence - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Spain Shuts Border in Ceuta After 200 Migrants Attempt to Break Through Fence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Spain's security forces have closed the border in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa to transit transport after an attempt by a group of 200 migrants to break through the fence, the Europa Press news agency reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Security forces in Morocco, bordering Ceuta, were reportedly able to contain the group of migrants.

In late June 2022, nearly 2,000 migrants approached the border in another Spanish enclave, Melilla.

A group of about 500 migrants attempted to enter Spanish territory by breaking down a gate at a border checkpoint. The migrants were armed with sticks and hooks and used them against law enforcement officers.

The area around Melilla regularly sees attempted illegal border crossings to Spain. In 2021, 1,900 people crossed the border near the Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta, and a total of 42,000 undocumented migrants arrived in Spain, including 40,000 who had arrived by sea.

Related Topics

Africa Ceuta Melilla Spain Morocco June Border

Recent Stories

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

6 minutes ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

9 minutes ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

20 minutes ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

1 hour ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

1 hour ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.