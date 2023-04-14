Spain Shuts Border in Ceuta After 200 Migrants Attempt to Break Through Fence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Spain's security forces have closed the border in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa to transit transport after an attempt by a group of 200 migrants to break through the fence, the Europa Press news agency reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Security forces in Morocco, bordering Ceuta, were reportedly able to contain the group of migrants.

In late June 2022, nearly 2,000 migrants approached the border in another Spanish enclave, Melilla.

A group of about 500 migrants attempted to enter Spanish territory by breaking down a gate at a border checkpoint. The migrants were armed with sticks and hooks and used them against law enforcement officers.

The area around Melilla regularly sees attempted illegal border crossings to Spain. In 2021, 1,900 people crossed the border near the Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta, and a total of 42,000 undocumented migrants arrived in Spain, including 40,000 who had arrived by sea.