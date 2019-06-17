UrduPoint.com
Spain Signs On To Develop Next Generation Fighter With France, Germany - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 53 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:51 PM

Spain has joined France and Germany in their program to build a next generation fighter jet by signing a relevant agreement at the International Paris Air Show in France's Le Bourget, the Spanish Defense Ministry said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Spain has joined France and Germany in their program to build a next generation fighter jet by signing a relevant agreement at the International Paris Air Show in France's Le Bourget, the Spanish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The signing of this contract ... formalized our country's entry into the program that will lay the foundation for the renewal of the current fleet of European fighters around the year of 2040," the ministry said.

The agreement was signed by the defense ministers of Spain, France and Germany. According to Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, each of the three nations has a 33 percent stake in the project.

France and Germany officially announced their Future Combat Air System joint program in July 2017. The aircraft build under this program will replace the 4th generation fighters Eurofighter Typhoon and Dassault Rafale in the future. Airbus and Dassault Aviation are engaged in the development of the aircraft, whose engine will be designed by France's Safran and Germany's MTU Aero Engines. Spain is expected to sign its first contract under the program at the end of this year.

