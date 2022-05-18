UrduPoint.com

Spain Slams Russia Expulsion Of 27 Diplomats: Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Spain slams Russia expulsion of 27 diplomats: foreign ministry

Spain on Wednesday lashed out at Russia for expelling 27 Spanish diplomats in what appeared to be a tit-for-tat response over a similar move by Madrid against Russian diplomats over the Ukraine conflict

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Spain on Wednesday lashed out at Russia for expelling 27 Spanish diplomats in what appeared to be a tit-for-tat response over a similar move by Madrid against Russian diplomats over the Ukraine conflict.

"The Russian authorities justify this decision on grounds of reciprocity for the expulsion of 27 Russian embassy officials in April. But that expulsion was based on justified security reasons, which are not present in this case," a foreign ministry statement said.

The Spanish decision was taken in early April just days after dozens of bodies in civilian clothing were found on the streets of Bucha just outside Kyiv following the withdrawal of Russian troops, raising allegations of Russian war crimes.

At the time, the foreign ministry said it would expel the Russian diplomats on grounds they were "a threat to (Spain's) interests and security".

The Russian ambassador was not among those asked to leave.

The decision was part of a coordinated move across Europe that saw more than 200 Russian envoys sent home in 48 hours on grounds of alleged spying or "national security reasons" as outrage grew over the atrocities in Ukraine.

The Kremlin denounced the expulsions as "short-sighted" and said it would lead to "retaliatory steps".

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Madrid Lead Spain April

Recent Stories

No case of LSD in buffaloes

No case of LSD in buffaloes

1 minute ago
 Sullivan Discusses Ukraine, Nonproliferation With ..

Sullivan Discusses Ukraine, Nonproliferation With China's Top Diplomat - White H ..

1 minute ago
 COAS confers military awards to Army personnel for ..

COAS confers military awards to Army personnel for their gallantry during operat ..

1 minute ago
 Jail warden killed in assault by convicted prisone ..

Jail warden killed in assault by convicted prisoner at Central Jail

1 minute ago
 Biggar retains Wales captaincy for South Africa ru ..

Biggar retains Wales captaincy for South Africa rugby tour

22 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner for resolving sanitation issue ..

Deputy Commissioner for resolving sanitation issues of Taj Colony

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.