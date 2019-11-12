UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Socialists, Far-left Podemos Agree In Principle To Form Govt

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:16 PM

Spain Socialists, far-left Podemos agree in principle to form govt

Spain's Socialists and the radical leftwing Podemos have agreed in principle to form a coalition government, the leaders of the two parties said on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Spain's Socialists and the radical leftwing Podemos have agreed in principle to form a coalition government, the leaders of the two parties said on Tuesday.

A government formed by the two parties -- who tried and failed to reach a deal several months ago, triggering Sunday's repeat election -- would need the support of other factions in order to pass an investiture vote with at least 176 votes in the 350-seat parliament.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

11 minutes ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Chief of Staff meets with Indonesian officials

12 minutes ago

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

1 hour ago

Two motorcyclists killed in road accidents in Fais ..

14 minutes ago

Hundreds of Protesters Rally Outside US Supreme Co ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.