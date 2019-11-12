Spain Socialists, far-left Podemos agree in principle to form govt

Spain's Socialists and the radical leftwing Podemos have agreed in principle to form a coalition government, the leaders of the two parties said on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Spain's Socialists and the radical leftwing Podemos have agreed in principle to form a coalition government , the leaders of the two parties said on Tuesday.

A government formed by the two parties -- who tried and failed to reach a deal several months ago, triggering Sunday's repeat election -- would need the support of other factions in order to pass an investiture vote with at least 176 votes in the 350-seat parliament.