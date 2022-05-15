Spain Stands Ready to Host Eurovision-2023 Instead of Ukraine - State-Owned TV Channel

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) Spain is ready to host the musical contest Eurovision next year if Ukraine is unable to, director of entertainment and communication department of the state-run RTVE broadcaster Maria Eizaguirre said on Sunday.

"RTVE offers Ukraine support in all aspects of the organization, and if they need it ... we are also ready to host the next Eurovision Song Contest," Eizaguirre said.

Kalush Orchestra, whose song combined hip-hop and folk music, was the clear-cut betting favorite of the competition. Their song was written in honor of all Ukrainian mothers and the mother of the band's leader in particular.

After the performance the band's leader spoke in English, urging the viewers to support Ukraine. The organizers prohibit making any political statements from the stage, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) described the incident as "a humanitarian gesture rather than a political one."

The EBU announced on February 25 that Russia will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.