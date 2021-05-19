Spain Summons Morocco Ambassador Over Migrant Arrivals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:36 AM
Spain summoned Morocco's ambassador in Madrid on Tuesday to lodge its "rejection" of the "massive entry of Moroccan migrants" into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, the foreign minister said
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Spain summoned Morocco's ambassador in Madrid on Tuesday to lodge its "rejection" of the "massive entry of Moroccan migrants" into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, the foreign minister said.
"I reminded her that border control has been, and must remain, a shared responsibility of Spain and Morocco," Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told a press conference.