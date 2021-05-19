UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Summons Morocco Ambassador Over Migrant Arrivals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:36 AM

Spain summons Morocco ambassador over migrant arrivals

Spain summoned Morocco's ambassador in Madrid on Tuesday to lodge its "rejection" of the "massive entry of Moroccan migrants" into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, the foreign minister said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Spain summoned Morocco's ambassador in Madrid on Tuesday to lodge its "rejection" of the "massive entry of Moroccan migrants" into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, the foreign minister said.

"I reminded her that border control has been, and must remain, a shared responsibility of Spain and Morocco," Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told a press conference.

Related Topics

Ceuta Madrid Spain Morocco Border

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

11 minutes ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

41 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

56 minutes ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

3 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

3 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.