Spain summons Morocco ambassador over migrant arrivals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spain summoned Morocco's ambassador in Madrid on Tuesday to lodge its "rejection" of the "massive entry of Moroccan migrants" into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, the foreign minister said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Spain summoned Morocco's ambassador in Madrid on Tuesday to lodge its "rejection" of the "massive entry of Moroccan migrants" into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, the foreign minister said.

"I reminded her that border control has been, and must remain, a shared responsibility of Spain and Morocco," Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told a press conference.