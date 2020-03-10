Spain Suspends Air Traffic From Italy Over Coronavirus
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:49 PM
The Spanish government said Tuesday it was suspending all air traffic from Italy for two weeks over coronavirus fears, the official state bulletin said
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Spanish government said Tuesday it was suspending all air traffic from Italy for two weeks over coronavirus fears, the official state bulletin said.
"The measure applies to all direct flights from airports in Italy to Spain," it said in a measure which would come into force at midnight (2300 GMT) and remain in force until March 25.