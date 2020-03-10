UrduPoint.com
Spain Suspends Direct Flights From Italy Until March 25 To Contain COVID-19 Spread

Tue 10th March 2020

Spanish authorities have suspended direct flights from Italy between March 11 and March 25 due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, according to the official state bulletin on Tuesday

"Emergency measures are being introduced to curb the spread and risk of COVID-19 infections by imposing a ban on direct flights between Italy and the airports of Spain," officials wrote in the bulletin.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain more than doubled on Monday from 589 to over 1,200, prompting authorities to take drastic measures to stop the spread. This number continues to rise as the total number of confirmed cases has risen above 1,640, according to the latest official data.

At a press conference, Health Minister Salvador Illa confirmed that a total ban will be in force on all direct passenger flights from any Italian airport to any airport located in Spain.

The ban will last from 00:00 CET on March 11 [23:00 GMT on March 10] until 00:00 CET on March 25.

The restrictions do not affect government, cargo, or humanitarian flights.

Earlier in the day, Spain's El Periodico newspaper reported that all major sporting events, at both the professional and amateur levels, will take place behind closed doors in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Italy is the European country that has been most severely impacted by the coronavirus disease outbreak, with over 9,100 confirmed cases and over 460 deaths. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has extended nationwide emergency measures that place restrictions on the movement of people.

Over 100 countries have so far registered cases of COVID-19, and the number of worldwide cases rose above 115,000 during the previous 24 hours, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Many countries across the globe have advised against all but essential travel to affected areas.

