Spain Suspends Prison Visits Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:03 PM

The Spanish authorities have temporarily closed the country's prisons to visitors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the La Razon newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Spanish authorities have temporarily closed the country's prisons to visitors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the La Razon newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

The decision comes after several COVID-19 cases were detected in Spanish prisons.

According to the media outlet, the ban also includes permits for short-term leaves from jails for a certain group of prisoners. In addition, for the time being, transfers of prisoners to other detention facilities have been halted. All surgical operations planned for prisoners, with the exception of those vitally necessary, have also been canceled.

In Madrid, the largest coronavirus hotbed in the country, the ban will result in the complete isolation of more than 7,000 prisoners.

As of Tuesday, Spain confirmed 1,547 coronavirus cases, with 35 patients having died and 32 recovered.

Over 100 countries so far have registered cases of COVID-19, and the number of worldwide cases rose above 110,000 during the last 24 hours. Many countries across the globe have advised against all but essential travel to affected areas.

