Spain To Accept Some Migrants From Open Arms Ship - Reports

Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:47 PM

Spain has agreed to take in some of the migrants stranded aboard the Open Arms rescue ship off the coast of Italy, media reported Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Spain has agreed to take in some of the migrants stranded aboard the Open Arms rescue ship off the coast of Italy, media reported Thursday.

An Italian court defied Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's ban on migrant rescue boats on Wednesday to allow the ship with 147 people to enter the national waters. It is anchored near the island of Lampedusa.

Spain's acting prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, confirmed that his government would accept some of the migrants under a distribution deal coordinated by the European Commission, sources told El Pais daily.

The agreement will reportedly see them shared out between at least 10 EU nations, including France and Germany, in which case Spain will be required to accept some 14 people.

The Spanish government has declined to comment on the scheme to Sputnik.

Salvini said he would challenge the court's decision to suspend his decree, which threatens charities rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean with a fine of up to $1.1 million and the loss of the ship.

