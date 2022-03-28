UrduPoint.com

Spain To Allocate $17.5Mln To Mitigate Fuel Crisis - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Spain to Allocate $17.5Mln to Mitigate Fuel Crisis - Prime Minister

Spain will allocate 16 billion euros ($17.5 billion) to mitigate the consequences of a fuel crisis following on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, providing compensation of 20 euro cents for each liter of gasoline and diesel to all residents, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Spain will allocate 16 billion Euros ($17.5 billion) to mitigate the consequences of a fuel crisis following on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, providing compensation of 20 euro cents for each liter of gasoline and diesel to all residents, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"The plan that the Council of Ministers will adopt tomorrow, remaining in effect until June 30, provides 6 billion euros for direct assistance and tax reductions, and also 10 billion euros to public loans to reduce the effects of the crisis on families and entities," Sanchez said at an event organized by the Europa Press news agency.

The compensation of 20 euro cents per liter of gasoline or other automobile fuel will apply not only to workers im the transport sector, but to the country's population in general, Sanchez noted.

Among other general support measures, Spain will set a 2%-maximum rent ceiling and a 15%-raise of the minimum subsistence rate for vulnerable groups.

Natural gas prices surged on the European market late last year, spurred by growing energy demand amid an economic recovery after months of lockdowns and a limited supply. This prompted the EU authorities to reinforce efforts toward ensuring the bloc's energy security, the need for which has become even more pressing during the conflict with Russia, the EU's main energy supplier, over the latter's military operation in Ukraine.

Amid crippling global energy shortages, prices spiked further last week with gas futures topping $1,400 after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed national energy giant Gazprom to change existing gas contracts into rubles. The hiking fuel prices prompted Spanish transport workers to go on strike and demand comprehensive support measures from Madrid.

