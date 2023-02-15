UrduPoint.com

Spain To Allocate $75Mln For Cooperation With African Countries - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 10:44 PM

Spain to Allocate $75Mln for Cooperation With African Countries - Foreign Ministry

The Spanish government will allocate 70 million euros ($75 million) for cooperation with the African countries, as part of a "new phase" in relations, the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Spanish government will allocate 70 million Euros ($75 million) for cooperation with the African countries, as part of a "new phase" in relations, the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares announced today (Wednesday) a new phase of relations with the African continent, under which Spain will allocate 70 million euros for cooperation projects. With this decision, Spain intends to contribute to the stability and prosperity of the continent, considering that Africa's role in solving global problems nowadays is a reality that must be recognized by the international community," the ministry said in a statement.

These funds will be allocated towards the realization of initiatives under the "Africa 2063" development blueprint. This cooperation will be of particular importance for the development of food security in the region.

In addition, the ministry noted that Spain has pledged to facilitate an high-level EU-Africa meeting on investment, job creation, student mobility and cultural ties, once it assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in July.

Related Topics

Africa European Union Student Job Spain July Government Million

Recent Stories

Rwandan Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

Rwandan Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

19 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Russian Antarctic Stations Functioning ..

Lavrov Says Russian Antarctic Stations Functioning as Usual

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says West Gagging Press Coverage o ..

Russia's Lavrov Says West Gagging Press Coverage of Hersh's Nord Stream Report

2 minutes ago
 ECP protest: LHC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan pl ..

ECP protest: LHC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan plea for protective bail till Fe ..

2 minutes ago
 Assuming power was not by choice but for country's ..

Assuming power was not by choice but for country's sake: Javed Latif

2 minutes ago
 Nikki Haley Says She Is Running for President for ..

Nikki Haley Says She Is Running for President for 'A Strong, Proud America'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.