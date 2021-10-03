UrduPoint.com

Spain To Allocate Over $230Mln For La Palma Island Hit By Volcanic Eruption - Sanchez

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Spain will allocate more than 200 million Euros ($232 million) to tackle the aftermath of a volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.

According to the prime minister, Spain is developing a recovery plan together with the Canary Islands government and La Palma's council.

The plan has several stages, one of which includes providing over 10 million euros for the victims of the eruption. The second part of the plan will be approved by the cabinet next Tuesday.

"It concerns infrastructure rebuilding, water delivery, unemployment and agriculture, the tourism sector," Sanchez told a press conference in La Palma, adding that the funds will total 206 million euros and will be immediately provided to the island.

The La Palma volcano began erupting on September 19, demolishing 880 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals.

