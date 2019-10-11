UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Allocate Over $770Mln To Manage Impact Of Thomas Cook's Bankruptcy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:12 PM

Spain to Allocate Over $770Mln to Manage Impact of Thomas Cook's Bankruptcy

Spanish authorities on Friday approved allocation of 700 million euros ($773 million) to fight the consequences of the recent collapse of UK travel company Thomas Cook for the Spanish tourism industry, Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Spanish authorities on Friday approved allocation of 700 million Euros ($773 million) to fight the consequences of the recent collapse of UK travel company Thomas Cook for the Spanish tourism industry, Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said.

"This is a reasonable response to the crisis, which will mitigate the impact on employment and economic activity in such an important sector of our economy as tourism," Calvo stressed.

According to the deputy prime minister, 200 million euros out of 700 would be used to support the tourism sector by "meeting financial needs of those affected by bankruptcy."

On September 23, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes a tour operator and airline, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company's stakeholders and potential new donors on the terms of the firm's recapitalization and reorganization.

All of the company's bookings, including flights, were immediately canceled.

Chairman of the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (CEHAT) Juan Molas told Sputnik in late September that the UK tourism giant's liquidation might lead to early closure of about 500 hotels in Spain. Last year, Thomas Cook airline took some 3.6 million tourists to Spain, while 2.4 million were carried by the airline from January to August this year. The most popular destinations were the Canary and Balearic Islands. In addition, Thomas Cook owned more than 40 hotels in Spain and employed 2,500 people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company Lead Spain United Kingdom January August September All From Industry Million Employment

Recent Stories

US Forces Still Co-Locate With SDF Except for 2 Ou ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Calls Late Cosmonaut Leonov Pioneer, Hero

2 minutes ago

Turkish Incursion Has Had 'Some Effect' on Anti-IS ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Italy Preparing Foreign, Defense Ministers ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Announces Intent to Nominate John Sullivan t ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey Pledges to Protect Civilians During Operati ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.