UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Allow All Vaccinated Travellers In From June 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:07 PM

Spain to allow all vaccinated travellers in from June 7

Spain will allow "all vaccinated people" to visit the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday, as the tourism hotspot aims to revive its virus-battered travel industry

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Spain will allow "all vaccinated people" to visit the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday, as the tourism hotspot aims to revive its virus-battered travel industry.

Speaking at an international tourism fair in Madrid, Sanchez also announced that British travellers would be allowed to visit Spain for holidays from Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Holidays Visit Madrid Spain June All From Industry

Recent Stories

Blast in Chaman leaves 6 people dead, 14 others in ..

16 minutes ago

Four butchers arrested over profiteering

53 seconds ago

Farrukh for passage of journalists protection bill ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan stands with Palestinians: Ijaz Shah

56 seconds ago

MI5 chief warns Facebook encryption gives 'free pa ..

58 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 1,451 reco ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.