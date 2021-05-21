Spain To Allow All Vaccinated Travellers In From June 7
Spain will allow "all vaccinated people" to visit the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday, as the tourism hotspot aims to revive its virus-battered travel industry
Speaking at an international tourism fair in Madrid, Sanchez also announced that British travellers would be allowed to visit Spain for holidays from Monday.