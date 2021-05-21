Spain to allow all vaccinated travellers in from June 7

(@FahadShabbir)

Spain will allow "all vaccinated people" to visit the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday, as the tourism hotspot aims to revive its virus-battered travel industry

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Spain will allow "all vaccinated people" to visit the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday, as the tourism hotspot aims to revive its virus-battered travel industry.

Speaking at an international tourism fair in Madrid, Sanchez also announced that British travellers would be allowed to visit Spain for holidays from Monday.