Spain to Allow Outdoor Exercise, Walks Starting May 2 Unless COVID-19 Peaks Again -Sanchez

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) People in Spain will be allowed to go for walks and exercise outdoors starting May 2 unless the coronavirus situation worsens, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday.

"If the pandemic continues evolving in a favorable way, as it is happening now, starting May 2, it will be allowed to go outdoors to exercise and walk with people with whom we live," Sanchez said at a press conference.

The Health Ministry, he added, will issue relevant recommendations soon.

The prime minister recalled that starting Sunday, children under 14 years old will be able to go outdoors while being accompanied by adults.

This can be done once a day for an hour and within one kilometer (0.6 mile) from home.

Spain declared a state of high alert on March 14. It is set to last until May 9. The lockdown restrictions in the country are among the toughest in Europe.

The country ranks second in terms of COVID-19 cases after the United States and third in deaths after the US and Italy. As of Saturday, it has confirmed 223,759 cumulative cases, including 22,902 fatalities. According to the Health Ministry, the epidemiological curve has passed its peak.