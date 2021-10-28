Spain to Ban Advertising of Food, Drinks Harmful to Children

Spain will ban the advertising of high-sugar foods and drinks that are harmful to children, Spanish Minister for Consumer Affairs Alberto Garzon said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Spain will ban the advertising of high-sugar foods and drinks that are harmful to children, Spanish Minister for Consumer Affairs Alberto Garzon said on Thursday.

"Our children are very vulnerable to advertising and it is our responsibility to protect them. Today we announce, on behalf of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, that we will limit the advertising of foods and drinks that are harmful to their health," Garzon wrote on Twitter.

In particular, the Spanish government intends to ban the advertising of ice cream, cookies and other sweets for children under 16. The prohibition will also apply to drinks, snacks and sauces produced with the addition of sugar and containing over 225 kcal per 100 grams (3,5 ounces).

The ministry stressed that one in three children in Spain is overweight or obese.

"One of the reasons for such figures is advertising," the statement said.

The ministry prepared a video stating that 41% of Spanish children aged 6 to 9 are overweight. Similar figures reportedly apply to Mexico and the United States. According to the video, restrictions on advertising of high-sugar food and drinks already exist in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Norway.

The Spanish authorities plan to prohibit advertising of such products on all tv channels from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m. on weekends and holidays, on children's channels all the time, and on the other channels at hours when "there is a large audience of children under 16".

The ban will also apply to children's print media, as well as to the websites, social networks and applications, the target audience of which is children and adolescents.

The measures will take effect in 2022, the ministry said.