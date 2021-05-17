Spain to Begin Mass Vaccination of Under-50s in June - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Spain plans to offer coronavirus shots to those aged under 50 starting June as it enters the final stretch of the vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday.

"Once the vast majority of people aged 70 to 79 are fully vaccinated in May that is they receive two doses we will begin in June a mass vaccination of people under the age of 50," he said at the Iberoamerican Congress in Madrid.

Sanchez estimated that the country of 47 million was on track toward hitting the milestone of 7 million fully vaccinated people and reaching herd immunity within three months. Nearly 15 Spaniards have already received at least one dose.