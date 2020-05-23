Spain to Begin Receiving Foreign Tourists From July as COVID-19 Spread Slows Down- Sanchez

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Spain will begin receiving foreign tourists starting July as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continues to slow down, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday at a press conference.

"Starting from July, foreign tourists will be able to enter Spain while following safety conditions.

Foreign tourists can already plan their holidays in our country," Sanchez said.

According to the prime minister, the country needs tourism, which, in its turn, requires safety. Therefore, the authorities will guarantee that tourists are not exposed to any risk and that they also do not bring risk to the country, Sanchez added.

On Friday, Spain moved into the first phase of loosening coronavirus-related restrictions.