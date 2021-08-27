UrduPoint.com

Spain To Continue Afghan Evacuations Despite Kabul Airport Blasts - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Spain condemns the bombing attacks on the Kabul airport and is determined to continue evacuating people from Afghanistan, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

"Spain strongly condemns the attack committed today at the Kabul airport. Our heartfelt solidarity with the victims.

The international community stands with the Afghan people, ensuring their rights and dignity. We work to evacuate as many people as possible," Sanchez tweeted.

Two more flights with evacuees landed in Spain on Thursday, with 241 and 95 people onboard, respectively. The second plane made an intermediate landing in Athens.

Spain has evacuated more than 1,500 people from Afghanistan to date. They are temporarily accommodated at the Torrejon military base not far from Madrid.

