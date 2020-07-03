UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Create 10 Bn Euros Fund For Firms In Trouble

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Spain to create 10 bn euros fund for firms in trouble

Spain's government said Friday it would create a 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) rescue fund for firms hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Spain's government said Friday it would create a 10 billion Euros ($11.2 billion) rescue fund for firms hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement the leftist government said it would provide "temporary public support to bolster the solvability of non-financial companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic." Companies benefiting will be those seen as of strategic importance working in sectors such as security, health, infrastructure and communications as well as those contributing "to the effective functioning of markets." The government did not name any company standing to benefit from the fund, which will be disbursed in the form of loans or share or bond purchases by Spain's state-owned industrial holding company SEPI.

Madrid said dividends, interest and value increases flowing from the investment fund would go to the treasury.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's administration also announced a 40 billion euros new line of state credit to shore up investment in the environment and digital infrastructure.

In March, as Spain enforced one of the world's severest virus lockdowns as its death toll headed towards 30,000, Madrid had already guaranteed 100 billion euros of loans for firms in difficulty.

Spain's labour market was already precarious before the severe blow dealt to vital sectors such as tourism and auto exports.

The government has already extended unemployment protection through to September -- firms benefiting from help will be forbidden to lay staff off for at least six months after the scheme ends.

A further measure to aid SMEs and freelance workers is delays for payment of tax and social security contributions.

Sanchez conceded Thursday that a revamp of fiscal policy was inevitable to fund such schemes and that larger companies would face tax hikes.

Related Topics

World Exports Company Madrid Spain March September Market From Government Share Billion Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Em ..

18 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls for Restart of Direct Israel-Palestin ..

41 minutes ago

OP&HRD Ministry starts implementation of expelled ..

22 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Rawalpindi

22 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 154 to 11,260 ..

23 minutes ago

Ghana minister resigns over virus isolation breach ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.